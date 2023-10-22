Few things dress up a technology event more than robots. At GITEX, which has announced a future edition in Europe, we have been able to see several robots, from endearing help and guide robots to robotic dogs of all sizes and colors, but there is one that has caught our attention for being 1) the one who walks the fastest in the world and 2) because it was designed to play soccer. And yes, we have been able to get to know him very closely. And not just the robot, but its creator.

And the two protagonists of this article are ARTEMIS y Dennis Hong. Dennis Hong is a mechanical engineer and robotics specialist. He works as a professor of mechanics and space engineering at UCLA and is the founder of RoMeLa (Robotics & Mechanisms Laboratory). ARTEMIS is his great creation, a semi-humanoid-looking robot. able to walk, run, jump and play soccer. And yes, playing football makes a lot of sense.

The furbo’

ARTEMIS with raised arm | Image: Xataka

If we take a look at the design of the robot, we will see that it bears little or no resemblance to other robberies such as Tesla or Xiaomi. It is not as aesthetic, but it does retain that semi-humanoid appearance. Because? According to Dennis Hong, because “form follows function”. “I have a dream, in which in the future robots will walk among us in these environments [refiriéndose a la feria]”. To do this, the robot has to be like a human because the environments are designed and developed precisely for humans. Let’s think about stairs, doorknobs, etc.

Furthermore, in this robotic utopia, we surely want a future robot at home to give us a hand, and for this the robot must be able to carry out the same tasks as us without having to change everything. A practical example that Hong gives: “If we want a robot to bring us a beer, we want it to be able to open our refrigerator, not that we have to buy a refrigerator that the robot can use.” Hence the idea of ​​developing a humanoid robot that, in this case, has been in the oven since 2018.

Dennis Hong (center) with ARTEMIS and his UCLA team | Image: Xataka.

The robot is as tall as a short person and weighs about 38 kilos. The key to its design is how it works, and that is that the vast majority of robots use servo motors, something that, from Dennis’ point of view, is ideal for “precise and rigid movements.” but not for leg movement. Instead, ARTEMIS actuators are designed to emulate the functioning of human muscles. The actuators are electric rather than hydraulic, allowing it to, in Dong’s words, “be quieter, more efficient and cleaner,” as “hydraulic systems are known for leaks.” “That is the key to his excellent balance when walking on uneven terrain and his ability to run, lifting both feet off the ground as he moves,” he says.

This allows the robot walk at 2.1 meters per second, the fastest in the world. Unfortunately, we were not able to see it for ourselves, as the demo space was limited and the robot was being controlled manually. In fact, they were controlling it with a Steam Deck running Linux. They also know it can run, but not how fast or for how long because they don’t have the lab space to test it. Something they also do not know is their autonomy, since they have never exhausted it for security reasons.

Detail of ARTEMIS’s face | Image: Xataka

Robot ARTEMIS | Image: Xataka.

What it can do and, in fact, does, is play football. RoboCup is a project founded in 1997 with the aim of promoting advancement in robotics and one of the competitions in this initiative is RoboCupSoccer, a soccer competition with autonomous robots. There are different leagues (small robots, large robots, humanoid robots…) and It is a kind of benchmark for robots. A test to see how robots perform on their own in controlled and demanding environments in which different technologies can be compared. And it’s a competition, so it’s fun too and people love it,” explains Hong.

That the robot has this shape and design is no coincidence. The RoboCup has a series of rules and standards (here in PDF) that all participants must comply with. For example, “all robot actions must be kinetically equivalent to human movements” or that robots have “sensors that have an equivalent in human senses.” “These sensors should be placed in a position approximately equivalent to the location of the human’s biological sensors.” Would it be easier for the robot to have a rear eye to see its companions? Yes, but humans, unfortunately, do not have it. This is why ARTEMIS has dual cameras and not LiDARs, which would make everything easier, or five legs.

As far as movement is concerned, the robot It does not use artificial intelligence for everything, but is based on a model. “However, it does have AI in terms of autonomy, it has stereo vision to recognize objects,” says Dennis, although everything related to movement is based on a model. Dennis tells us that the robot is also capable of jumping, but since it only uses 40% of its capacity for safety reasons, it does so at a low height, practically a hand’s breadth high.

And it all sounds pretty good, but going a little further, we asked Dennis about the limitations of ARTEMIS. “There are a lot of things we have to figure out. Now we are working on local movement trying to get him to move with both legs […] and well, look at him, he doesn’t even have hands.”

Detail of the arm and hand of ARTEMIS | Image: Xataka

He also tells us that the robot does not fall (and seeing Dennis kick the moving robot and seeing how it holds is impressive), “but one day it will fall,” says the engineer. “What we have to see now is how we can make it fall safely, and if it falls, how to make it get up again.”

And of course, we might think that by having the role model right in front of the mirror (that is, ourselves), it would be easier to emulate our behavior and make the robot recover as we would. The truth is that it is not that easybecause in the same way that there are a thousand ways to fall, there are a thousand ways to get up and an infinite number of factors to take into account.

Robots among us? Wait…

Dennis Hong posing with ARTEMIS | Image: Xataka.

Dennis tells us that if we had asked him that question three years ago, he would have told us that “you would be lucky to be alive to see it.” However, we’ve asked him now, and he now thinks it will be “much sooner than he thought,” but he can’t give a date because, well, there are issues to resolve. “Even having the technology there, there are many other problems: costs […] and security.”

Because let’s be honest, the idea of ​​having a robot at home that cleans dust (not on the floor like a robot vacuum cleaner, but on the countertops that is so lazy) or irons sounds good, too good. However, what doesn’t sound so good is that this robot can fall on something or someone and crush them. Let’s think about the object detection system failing, not seeing our pet and the robot falling on top of it.

For now, we will have to settle for our robot vacuum cleaner or small robots like Amazon Astro. Furthermore, the first applications of humanoid robots can be expected to be in commercial or hazardous environments to perform heavy tasks. There has been progress, but unfortunately, either we remove the dust from the living room furniture or, for now, no one is going to remove it.

Images | Xataka

