Yemeni rebel group, Houthi. Photo/The Defense Post

JAKARTA – The Houthis are a militant group that is thought to be Shiite and has fought against the Sunni government in Yemen. Quite a lot of casualties resulted from this conflict.

Reporting from the Wilson Center, the Houthis took over Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and controlled most of northern Yemen in 2016.

Yemeni officials and Sunni countries have repeatedly alleged that Iran and its proxy Hezbollah have provided weapons, training and financial support to the Houthis.

But Iranian and Hezbollah officials denied or downplayed the claims. The Houthi group itself is a militant group that not many people know about, even though it has caused conflict that has led to misery in Yemen.

Houthi Group Profile

According to the Brookings website, the Houthis are considered Zaydi Shiites, or Zaydiyyah. Shia itself is a minority religious community in the Islamic world, while Zaydi is a minority community in the Shia world.

Even though they are Shiites, the teachings they adhere to are very different from the Shiites in Iran.

The Zadiyyah take their name from Zayd bin Ali, the great-grandson of Ali bin Abi Talib, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, who was revered by all Shiites. This Islamic minority group is recorded as having led a rebellion against the Umayyad Sultanate in 740.

With the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in 1918, the Zaydi monarchy took power in North Yemen in the so-called Mutawakkilite Kingdom. The ruler, or priest, was both a secular ruler and a spiritual leader.

In its history, the Zaydi Kingdom fought against Saudi Arabia in the 1930s, Zaydi lost the war and lost territory on the border.

They also enjoy international recognition as the legitimate government of North Yemen. Their capital is Taiz.

Zaydi’s own internal conditions experienced a major conflict that began in 1967. This conflict then gave birth to a Zaydi republican general named Ali Abdullah Saleh who came to power after a series of coups in 1978.