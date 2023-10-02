loading…

Iran’s Fateh-110 missile that Russia wants is to compete with the United States’ ATACMS missile that Ukraine wants. Photo/Hossein Velayati/Wikimedia Commons

MOSCOW – Russia reportedly wants Iran’s Fateh-110 missiles after senior Moscow and Tehran military officials reviewed the weapons last August and September.

Some versions of the Fateh-110 missile have a range of up to 500 kilometers.

That range puts it on par with the United States military’s Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) or the German-made Taurus long-range cruise missile—both of which Ukraine wants.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said Russia and Iran were likely to finalize a drone and missile sales agreement within the next few weeks following a visit by Moscow military officials to Tehran.

The assessment also comes as current UN-imposed restrictions expire. UN missile restrictions are set to expire on October 18, meaning Russia could buy Iranian-made missiles from Tehran in just a few weeks’ time.

One option that might be available to the Kremlin is the Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missile, as well as other Tehran-designed long-range missiles developed over the past few decades.

Iran’s Fateh-110 missile rivals America’s ATACMS

Fabian Hinz, a military analyst for the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said the Fateh-110 was initially an inaccurate missile in the late 1990s, but Iran developed a new, better version in the following years.

Hins told Newsweek, Monday (2/10/2023), that the Fateh-110 is a missile that shows Iran’s approach to missile development.

“Tehran is building up its capabilities gradually to make each generation of missiles based on the initial Fateh-110 more effective and accurate,” Hinz said.