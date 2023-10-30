loading…

Palestinian Hamas supporters attend a rally commemorating the 35th anniversary of the movement’s founding, in Gaza City, December 14, 2022. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

GAZA TRACK – Hamas and Fatah both have the status of defenders of Palestine. However, the two have a number of basic differences that you need to know.

Hamas and Fatah are the two most influential groups in Palestinian politics. Each of them has their own way of fighting for their country, especially against the oppression carried out by Israel.

Furthermore, what are the differences between Hamas and Fatah? Check out the following review.

Difference between Hamas and Fatah

1. History

Hamas or the Islamic Resistance Movement is a political and military organization based in the Gaza Strip. Looking back, his stance cannot be separated from the figure of Sheikh Ahmed Yasin.

Founded around 1987, Hamas aimed to fight against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. This movement was also heavily influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood group in Egypt in its development.

Hamas does not recognize Israel’s statehood. They also carried out many acts of resistance, including a series of air attacks on Israeli territory.

On the one hand, Hamas is considered the defender of Palestine against Israeli oppression. However, quite a few countries in the world call them a terrorist group.

Turning to Fatah, this organization appeared earlier than Hamas. Founded around 1959, several important figures were involved in its founding, such as Yasser Arafat and Khalil al-Wazir.

Furthermore, Fatah became part of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Currently, his status is also said to be quite close to that of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.