loading…

The Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum will hold a high-level meeting on 11 October 2023 in Bali, Indonesia. Photo/AIS Forum

JAKARTA – Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum will hold a high-level meeting on 11 October 2023 in Bali, Indonesia.

The AIS Forum is a forum designed to cover island countries regardless of their area and level of development.

A total of 51 countries are members of this forum. However, not all heads of state will be able to attend the upcoming summit in Bali.

AIS Forum and its 51 Member Countries

What is the AIS Forum?

According to the official website, the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum is a platform designed to cover island countries regardless of their area, size and level of development.

This global initiative brings together 51 island countries to take part in a collective forum to address the challenges of exploiting marine resources for sustainable economic growth, resilience to climate change, marine pollution, emergency management and the promotion of sustainable fisheries.

Focus AIS Forum

Through the acceptance of the Manado Joint Declaration, the island nation delegations agreed to strengthen their commitment to be part of collaborative action to overcome common challenges.

This declaration focuses on four collaborative areas, namely: climate change mitigation and adaptation, blue economy, marine plastic waste, and good maritime governance.

Areas of Collaboration AIS Forum

The forum creates a unique grouping of countries, taking part in a collective forum to address shared challenges that threaten the livelihoods of islanders.

The AIS Forum welcomes collaboration with other platforms and organizations that will enrich and broaden the forum’s perspective. It is also open to establishing triangular cooperation with prospective countries or stakeholders to achieve various global goals, including SDGs 2030.