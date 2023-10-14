loading…

Palestinian fighters destroy the wall built by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli Wall, also known as the West Bank Wall, has been standing for more than a decade. As the name suggests, the location of this wall is along the Green Line and within the West Bank.

In the records of The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), it is stated that in 2002 the Israeli Government approved the construction of the Barrier in the northern part of the West Bank. Then in 2009, this closed area was expanded to other areas in the West Bank.

This wall, more than 700 km long, was built by Israel following a wave of Palestinian political violence and incidents of terrorism which were increasing at that time.

It is estimated that around 6,500 Palestinians live in the closed military area. The main purpose of the West Bank Barrier is to enhance Israel’s security by preventing the infiltration of Palestinian terrorists into Israeli territory.

Israelis describe the wall as a necessary security barrier against Palestinian political violence, while Palestinians describe it as an element of racial segregation and a representation of Israeli apartheid.

The Israeli government has claimed that the wall has reduced terror attacks and other security incidents. However, this wall is highly controversial and is surrounded by much international controversy and political tension.

But critics say the wall violates the rights of the Palestinian people, separates Palestinian communities from their agricultural land and resources, and creates obstacles to peace between Israel and Palestine. They also state that the wall is, in some cases, depriving Palestinians of vital land.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in 2004 that the construction of the West Bank Barrier in the occupied Palestinian territories was illegal under international law and required that Israel must stop construction of the wall and compensate for the losses incurred. However, Israel did not heed this ruling.

That is why the West Bank Wall has always been one of the main issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the debate about its existence and implications continues at the national and international levels.

The Impact of the Israeli Wall on Palestine

This barrier has had a detrimental economic impact on rural communities, such as the refugee community in the Biddu area with a population of 6,800, by cutting off access to their own land.