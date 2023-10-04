Like every month, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop in that period. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us the most successful titles in downloads in recent weeks in the virtual store.
The most downloaded in the Switch eShop
This time we see that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not regained the first position. Neither is Pikmin 4 and not even the one that had it last month, Red Dead Redemption. Fae Farm is the winner:
Fae Farm
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft
Sea of Stars
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Stardew Valley
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Vampire Survivors
Red Dead Redemption
Storyteller
Nintendo Switch Sports
Trombone Champ
Mario Party Superstars
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pokemon Púrpura
What do you think of the most downloaded ones in the Nintendo Switch eShop? We read you in the comments.
Source: eShop.
