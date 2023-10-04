Like every month, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop in that period. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us the most successful titles in downloads in recent weeks in the virtual store.

The most downloaded in the Switch eShop

This time we see that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not regained the first position. Neither is Pikmin 4 and not even the one that had it last month, Red Dead Redemption. Fae Farm is the winner:

Fae Farm

EA Sports FC 24

Minecraft

Sea of Stars

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Stardew Valley

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Vampire Survivors

Red Dead Redemption

Storyteller

Nintendo Switch Sports

Trombone Champ

Mario Party Superstars

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Púrpura

What do you think of the most downloaded ones in the Nintendo Switch eShop? We read you in the comments.

Source: eShop.