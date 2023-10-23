loading…

The Church of Saint Porphyry was destroyed by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Saint Porphyry Church was recently the target of an Israeli airstrike. It was stated that the attack had caused serious damage to the church.

According to the Patriarchate, the bombed building was affiliated with the church and collapsed due to an explosion following the attack. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate strongly condemned the airstrike, calling it a war crime.

According to Al Jazeera, the church was sheltering hundreds of people when an Israeli bomb damaged one of the four buildings in its compound and caused the ceiling to collapse, trapping dozens of people under the concrete, according to witnesses.

The Church of Saint Porphyry itself is an important part of the Gaza Strip, and is even said to be one of the oldest churches in the region.

Get to know the Church of Saint Porphyry

Reporting from the Indian Express, Saint Porfirius Church is located in the Zaytun area of ​​Gaza’s Old City. The historic church was first consecrated around 425 AD.

This church is dedicated to Saint Porphyry, who was a Christian saint known for his devotion and strong spiritual life.

Saint Porphyrius was bishop of Gaza from 395 AD until his death in 420 AD. He is known only through the Vita Porphyria, a vivid hagiography written by Mark the Deacon.

The construction of the church is known to have been completed less than five years after Porphyrius’ death. Porphyrius’ body was buried in the northeastern part of the church.

The building was once a mosque, before being reclaimed and rebuilt in the 12th century by several Crusaders.

The last major renovation was carried out in 1856. The church is architecturally very similar to the Great Mosque of Gaza, which was formerly the Cathedral of St John the Baptist.

Currently the church is one of three churches in Gaza, the other two being the Holy Family Catholic Church on Jalan Zeitoun and the Gaza Baptist Church.

