Islamic Jihad, the strongest armed group in Palestine after Hamas. Photo/Al Jazeera

JAKARTA – Palestinian Islamic Jihad or known as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) is an Islamic group that has been vocal in its resistance to Zionist aggression. Apart from Hamas, this group also often makes Israel overwhelmed by various attacks.

Currently, Hamas and Israel are in a tense atmosphere, especially after Israel responded to Hamas’ attack on Israel (7/10) and announced a declaration of war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

When talking about groups that uphold resistance against Israel, apart from Hamas, the Islamic Jihad group is the second largest in Palestine. So how is Islamic Jihad doing? How has he been doing so far?

Here is a review of Islamic Jihad to know more:

Islamic Jihad Group

Quoted from Al-Jazeera Thursday (12/10/2023), Islamic Jihad or better known as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was founded in 1981 by Palestinian students in Egypt with the aim of establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza.

Islamic Jihad, although critical of the Palestinian Authority and its policies, focuses on military confrontation with Israel without political participation.

They have Iranian support in training, expertise and funding, but the majority of weapons are produced locally.

In addition to Gaza, Islamic Jihad is present in Jenin (West Bank) and has leadership in Lebanon and Syria with close ties to Iranian officials.

Islamic Jihad focuses on armed struggle to achieve its political and religious goals, namely establishing an Islamic state in the Palestinian territories.

The main goal of Islamic Jihad is to liberate the entire Palestinian territory, including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, from Israeli occupation.

They consider that resolving the conflict with Israel can only be achieved through jihad, or armed struggle.