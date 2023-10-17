loading…

Members of Neturei Karta, an anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox movement, attended a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Hebron. Photo/mussa qawasma/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel is a country with a majority Jewish population. However, it turns out that not all Jews in this country support the government, including its steps to occupy Palestine.

There are several Jewish groups that oppose Israeli Zionism. Not only do they reject the establishment of the state of Israel, they also do not recognize its existence.

Apart from that, sometimes they also actively participate in gathering support to stop violence and acts of discrimination against Palestinians.

Among these groups, one can mention the Heredi Jews and the Neturei Karta.

Haredi and Neturei Karta Jewish groups

1. Jewish Haredi

The Haredi Jewish community is also known as ultra-Orthodox. They are a group of Jews who do not compromise and always obey the teachings of the Torah.

Quoting The Guardian, Tuesday (17/10/2023), the word ‘Haredi’ itself is taken from the Book of Isaiah. Its meaning refers to ‘those who tremble before God’.

The Haredi community considers themselves devout followers of Judaism and living God’s word until the coming of the messiah. One more thing, they also strongly reject the existence of Zionists.

As is known, the goal of the Zionist organization was to establish an independent Jewish state. In this case, the Haredi group believes that only God can create this country.

Zionist actions are considered a step that tries to get ahead of God. This action under the pretext of secular nationalism is an aberration.