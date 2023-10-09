loading…

Hamas fighters display rocket weapons in the parade. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Recently, Hamas launched a number of heavy rocket attacks on Israeli territory. The massive attack was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa and killed more than 700 people in Israel, and 100 others were kidnapped.

As a result of this attack, many world militaries were surprised by the strength and capabilities of Hamas.

So, who is Hamas and when did it become a large military organization? Here’s the review.

Get to know Hamas and its history

Hamas or Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah is a political and military organization based in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which is the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel. This organization was formed to uphold the sovereignty of the Palestinian state.

Quoted from the Dni.gov page, this organization was founded in 1987 as a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic movement based in Egypt.

Hamas emerged as one of the groups that led the First Intifada, namely the Palestinian people’s uprising against the Israeli occupation.

Historically, Hamas has rejected attempts at a secular approach taken by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which wants a two-state solution with Israel.

Hamas considers Palestine to be an Islamic homeland that cannot be handed over to non-Muslims.

Hamas itself began to be involved in Palestinian political contestation since 1996, when they took part in the general elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council.

In 2006, Hamas managed to win the majority of seats in the elections, defeating Fatah, the main party in the PLO.