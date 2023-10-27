Suara.com – Get to know more closely the figure of Delano Ladan, a striker with a Dutch passport who reportedly wants to become naturalized and defend the Indonesian national team.

The naturalization program promoted by PSSI is starting to make many players of descent interested in defending the Indonesian national team on the international stage.

However, most of the hereditary players who want to become naturalized are players who play as defenders or defenders.

This makes many Indonesian netizens hope that PSSI can naturalize the attacker because the Indonesian National Team’s attack line is lacking.

The netizen’s wishes were also met with news of a descendant player, namely Delano Ladan, who reportedly wanted to strengthen the Indonesian national team.

This was reported by the Instagram account @futboll.indonesiaa which was then greeted by Delano Ladan with comments that included the Red and White flag, the Garuda emoji and a heart.

Suddenly, a comment from Delano Ladan seemed to prove that the report that he wanted to defend the Indonesian National Team was true.

Because of this report, it is interesting to examine the progress of the 23 year old center forward. The following is a brief profile of Delano Ladan.

Eks Bomber Feyenoord

Delano Ladan is a footballer born in Leiderdorp, Netherlands on February 9 2000 who is currently playing for the TOP Oss club in the second caste of the Dutch League or Eerste Divisie.