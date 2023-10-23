loading…

Ariel Sharon is known as the Israeli leader who was very cruel towards the Palestinian people. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The figure of Ariel Sharon may sound familiar to some people. He is a former Israeli Prime Minister (PM) who is known for being cruel to the Palestinian people.

Sharon’s role as the ‘butcher’ of Palestine did not appear without reason. In his history, he is known as an Israeli figure who often presents controversy, especially regarding the cruel treatment of Palestinians.

As an example, we can take the incident of the massacre of Palestinians in the Sabra and Shatila camps in September 1982. According to a Reuters report, the Israeli government in 1983 stated that Sharon, who was then Minister of Defense, was responsible for not being able to prevent the bloodshed.

Afterwards, Sharon indeed resigned from the position of Minister of Defense. However, this incident did not damage his long-term political prospects, considering that he still holds many other strategic positions, even the position of Prime Minister (PM) of Israel.

So, what is Ariel Sharon actually like? The following is a review that you can listen to.

Get to know Ariel Sharon

Ariel Sharon was born in Kfar Malal, February 26 1928. Previously, his birthplace was a moshav (collective settlement) in Central Palestine.

In terms of family background, Sharon is the daughter of Samuel and Vera Scheinerman. They were previously Jewish immigrants from Russia.

Spending time as an ethnic Jewish minority, Sharon joined the Haganah militia which was part of a Jewish party. Since childhood, he also dreamed of joining the military.

After that, Sharon was also heavily involved in the armed movement in support of Israel’s independence. For example, he commanded an infantry company in the Alexandroni Brigade during the 1948 Israeli War.

Sharon’s military career took off after being appointed Chief of Staff of the Northern Command and Head of the Army Training Department in 1966. In 1972, he resigned from the military and turned to politics.