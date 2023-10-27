Free games for Nintendo Switch continue to arrive on the platform. And as we told you a few days ago, Nintendo Switch has many varied free games in its catalogue. However, now they are added seven more are added to the list thanks to a fun Halloween promotion that we will tell you more about below.

How to get the second of the 7 free games for Nintendo Switch

From the Wednesday October 25and for a whole week until Halloween, the studio No Gravity Games will give away a terrifying horror game totally free for Nintendo Switch. There is only one thing to keep in mind: you will have to have the game from the previous day to be eligible to redeem the next day’s, so we will have to be consistent if we want to claim them all.

In order to redeem the first game of the promotion, we will have to have a game from the studio already redeemed in our account. If we do not have any games from previous promotions, we can get one free by subscribing to the study’s newsletter through the following link.

First free game offered (10/25): Creepy Tale. Second free game offered (10/26): Inner Voices. Third free game offered (10/27): Pandemic Shooter. You can redeem it by entering the study page if you meet the necessary requirements to do so.

As you already know, we have to point out that This promotion is only available for accounts in the Americas region no parental control (age limit). If you don’t have an American account, it’s very easy to create one to enjoy these games, so you shouldn’t worry!

What do you think? Will you take advantage of this offer of free games on Nintendo Switch? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!