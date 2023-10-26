Nintendo is one of the companies that cares most about well-being of your entire community, and also for bringing us the juiciest offers that we can find today. The Big N officially brings us an incredible offer that we cannot miss and that gives us 5 incredible Nintendo Switch games for 1 euro. All the details, below:

Although we have been seeing how as days go by Free games such as Creepy Tale, and Inner Voices have been announced. And that you have been able to claim thanks to the special tickets that we have provided you periodically and fully updated. And that’s not all, since we have also been able to have the pleasure of having seen an entire unrepeatable legacy with the best Nintendo Switch games in history.

To top all this off, below we will detail the juicy offer of compiled games that Nintendo offers us today with “5 in 1: Scrap Bolts + Toroom + Last Mage Survivor + Home Sweet Home + Bruxa”:

Incredible offer on the Nintendo eShop

Scrap Bolts: This game will allow us to enjoy the platforms. Fly on ramps and jump on trampolines that will make us reach the top. A perfect game if you are looking for simple action and a bit of simple platforming. Would you give it a chance?

Toroom: This game is something different, and belongs to the exploration roguelike genre. And the exploration will be done in dungeons. We will also have a great advantage and that is that we will be able to travel through multiple landscapes, explore different lands and fight against a very interesting cast of enemies. Get as much loot as possible before the end of the path comes.

Last Mage Survivor: In this title the objective is clear: survive the maximum number of waves and attacks possible while we acquire improvements and try to reach our final objective. Do you see yourself prepared for a challenge of such magnitude?

Home, sweet home: If you are looking for a title that adapts to the essence of the real world, where you can work, make friends, have fun and explore incredible options, remember that this option would fit your desires. And the best of all is that you can have it now for Nintendo Switch. As part of this incredible offer of Nintendo Switch games for less than 1 euro.

Witch: You will have to help this witch collect all her books and gather all possible resources. In this charming platform game you will have to face very curious enemies while trying to reach the end. Will evil stand in your way?

Here you have the official link to the Nintendo eShop to claim these now 5 games with a 95% discount. The promotion will be valid until the day November 20, 2023.

