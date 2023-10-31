Suara.com – The 38th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) is preparing to be held again. This time, the prestigious awards event will be held in Indonesia.

In a post on his official Instagram, the 38th Golden Disc Awards are planned to be held on January 6 2024 at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), North Jakarta.

“Folk Music Awards at the highest authority! The 38th Golden Disc Awards will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 6, 2024,” he wrote as a caption.

Not waiting long, this post immediately received thousands of comments from netizens.

“Are the BTS members coming?” asked one netizen in the comments column.

“Okay, see you! Bismillah, get a ticket,” said another.

“Oh, come on, hurry up and see who’s coming. I’m already shaking,” added another.

Until this news was uploaded, there was no further information regarding which K-Pop artists would be enlivening the event.

As is known, this is not the first time the Golden Disc Awards have been held outside Korea. Before Indonesia, this event had been held in Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Reporting from Soompi, the Golden Disc Awards committee specifically explained their reasons for choosing Indonesia as the venue for the event.

“K-Pop’s influence is gradually growing in the global music market, and demand from Asian fans who want to meet K-Pop artists continues,” he said.

“In line with this trend, we decided to hold an event in Jakarta to create opportunities for more diverse domestic and foreign music fans to be able to communicate through K-Pop,” he said.