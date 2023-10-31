Are you craving more Doctor Who in your life? BBC has the answer: a new series and a complete website for true fans of the Doctor

Whoniverse. If you are a fan of Doctor Who, this term will not seem strange to you. From 1 November, the BBC wants you to stick it in your mind, because it becomes the official home of all things Doctor Who on the BBC iplayer. But wait, there is more. Not only will we be able to relive the more than 800 episodes that have forged the Doctor’s mythology, but we will also have a brand new original series, Tales of the TARDIS.

Why can’t you miss this series?

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Yet another series, what’s so special about this one?” Well, there is going to be an epic reunion of classic faces from the Who universe. And I’m not talking about any reunion. Time travel and cosmic adventures await us with duets that stole our breath in the old days. Not only is it a walk down memory lane, but the actors They will revive their original characters. Oh, now you’re curious?

Peter Davison, Colin Bakery Sylvester McCoy They will once again put on their suits as the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Doctors. At his side will be such iconic faces as Janet Fielding as Tegan, Nicola Bryant as Peri and Sophie Aldred as Ace. Do you need more reasons to get hooked? Well, have two cups: the First Doctor’s companions Vicki (Maureen O’Brien) and Steven (Peter Purves) will also be back. And Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, faithful squires of the Second Doctor, could not be missing. Finally, the icing on the cake: Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, who gave life to the companions of the Third Doctor and Sarah Jane, respectively, will join forces in this temporary party.

A long-awaited return: Russell T. Davies

Of course, all this would be a dish without salt if we didn’t have someone to season it well. This is where it comes in Russell T. Davies, showrunner of Doctor Who who has decided to return to his old ways and who will also be writing for Tales of the TARDIS. According to him, “seeing the former Doctors and companions reunited, fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor’s 60th birthday.”

Tales of the TARDIS will launch on the same day as the Whoniverse on BBC iplayer, ushering in what we could call a new era for Doctor Who. So yeah, get out your colorful scarf, polish up your sonic screwdriver and get ready for a thrill-ride, because starting November 1, the TARDIS is back and stronger than ever.

Classic roots: When Doctor Who was black and white and still amazing

Do you want to know what makes Tales of the TARDIS so anticipated? Well, let’s take a look back to those days when classic Doctor Who ruled the tube screens. Yes, I’m talking about the era when special effects were rather rudimentary, but the narrative and ingenuity made up for any technical shortcomings.

Who doesn’t remember Primer Doctor, played by William Hartnell? He was a grumpy grandfather but full of wisdom. It all started with him, and his black and white episodes have a charm that cannot be denied. Then came the Second Doctor, Patrick Troughton, more comical and playful, but just as charismatic. He established the concept of “regeneration,” which allowed the Doctor to change his face and continue his adventures, a brilliant idea that has allowed the series’ longevity.

And we cannot ignore the time of Third Doctor, Jon Pertwee, who brought a touch of sophistication and James Bond-style action. But if we want to talk about iconic, we cannot forget the Fourth Doctor, Tom Baker, with his kilometric scarf and his love of sweets. This Doctor was as quirky as he was loved, and for many fans he remains the Doctor par excellence.