It was something that we saw coming and that had to happen sooner or later. Now we can tell you that it will be next spring and that our market will be in the first European group of transformation of HBO Max into Max. With the change there will be more content, new features and, as we detail in the next few lines, some other surprise.

Spain and 21 other countries

The first group of nations in which Warner Bros. will make the update will be made up of 22 countries to which the company is giving priority so that its users have the same advantages that North American subscribers already enjoy. In addition to Spain, this first group will be made up of the Netherlands, the countries of Central Europe, the Nordic countries and the Iberian zone, which should include Portugal and Andorra.

After this launch in spring, the next group will be other countries such as France and Belgium, where it will be available during the summer of 2024. A little later, Warner’s intention is to bring the updated service to Latin American countries and of the Asia-Pacific region. The only thing that remains to be known is the moment in which other important markets will receive the launch, such as Italy, Germany or the United Kingdom, where HBO Max is not available.

In Max we will also see sports

This is the big news that Warner Bros. Discovery has announced to encourage HBO Max users and look forward to the service update. Although no in-depth plans have been detailed, it has been confirmed that the platform will begin to provide its subscribers with the opportunity to watch live sports. We know that it will be using the rights that Eurosport has, although it remains to be seen if there will also be additional surprises once Max is launched in Spain in spring 2024.

that they have Eurosport rights, for the moment, guarantees that we will be able to see, within the platform, the 2024 Olympic Games, the major cycling competitions or the tennis Grand Slam, among other events. These sports can be seen both live and on demand, which could be a great attraction for fans of the disciplines that are covered.

In addition to this, during the presentation carried out by Warner Bros. Discovery, the company’s main executives revealed other data that is of great relevance. For example, they have particularly emphasized that there are two main markets that are of interest for the development of Max. The first of them is the French one, in which, until now, they have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video so that users have the possibility of accessing all the content on the platform. The second is Spanish. They consider Spain to be a market of utmost importance, so it is more than likely that we will be targets of many of their upcoming initiatives and content productions.

Taking into account that sports will strongly enter Max and the interest he has Warner in the Spanish market, there’s no doubt that 2024 could be a big year for subscribers. It will also be necessary to see if, although in other countries all in-house production has stopped, in Spain the number of projects and premieres increases. For now the platform has had some, but it still needs to make an impact with a Spanish series that really causes a sensation.