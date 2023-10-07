If you are a fan of the horror genre, there are not only many recommended movies that you should not miss but a large number of essential scary series. If you have a Disney+ account you can now access the Halloween collection and enjoy sleepless nights wondering what that noise is on the other side of the hallway. Witches, zombies, skeletons, dead people, vampires and all kinds of creatures that you should see some Disney+ series that you can get hooked on this October to prepare for Halloween.

American Horror Story

American Horror Story is one of the classic horror series that we can watch online. Previously available on other streaming platforms and now we can see it in full on Disney+ with eleven seasons in total and with independent stories for each of the seasons. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchukeach season tells us a horror story with different characters and themes, but always with fear and the fantastic as the protagonist.

The horror show in The monster stop with all kinds of creepy beings that coexist (Siamese twins, bearded woman…) or the witches in episodes of Coven but also the criticism of reality shows and television from the most gory point of view possible in Roanoke. Totally different seasons that you can watch in any order you want based on your “favorite monsters.” Furthermore, American Horror Story does not intend to be only a scary series full of clichés, but rather seeks to go further and show us all our everyday terrors.

Demonic hotels, dark hallways, scares that will make you get out of your seat and sinister characters, but also living and dead, clowns, gore and blood. Every element imaginable in ten seasons and more than 100 episodes in total.

American Horror Stories

As a spin-off of the previous one, this Ryan Murphy series premiered in 2021 and is committed to a completely different, opposite format. In American Horror Story we have a story that is told in each season through the different episodes of each of them. Each season is a complete story. But not here if what you are looking for is to see something in a short time or in the order you want. In American Horror Stories they are independent stories. Six episodes in which, in each chapter, all kinds of horror and fear stories are told and with all kinds of fantastic creatures. Although it does maintain a large part of its cast and there is no shortage of fantastic and scary elements. The monsters, the mystery and it will glue us to the screen to make us feel scared.

The Strain

Vampires are the protagonists of all four seasons of The Strain. Specifically, he tells us how Dr. Ephrain Goodweather leads the team at the New York Center for Disease Control. They face a dangerous case never seen before: an outbreak reminiscent of vampirism and that can endanger the entire human race if they do not learn to stop it before it is too late. Created by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, The Strain is a suspense and horror series that we can watch if we are looking for a horror marathon in a thriller format that will hook us.

Whole room

Helstrom is a fantastic horror thriller that is named after the two protagonists, the Helstrom brothers. Daimon and Ana are the protagonists, children of a serial killer who must learn to live together and get along to hunt all kinds of dark beings to save humanity. A series of demons, mystery and suspense, But, let’s be honest, it is not one of the best options on this list.

