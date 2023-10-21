You already have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It’s one of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s big Nintendo Direct. We have already offered you our analysis and the complete guide to the game, and now we have interesting news. We leave you with this guide to get infinite lives in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

As we have learned, there are a couple of tricks to get infinite lives. The first is a little more tedious: in Correveitires Hillwe must jump from one fruit to another to get 1 infinite UP. The second is easier, because on that same level we can place a Koopa shell between two pipes and jump on it.

It wouldn’t be a new Mario game without an infinite 1-up trick. XD Takes a little set-up but it’s not too hard! #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/F5z46fg7YT — Matcha Foxx (@Matcha_Foxx) October 20, 2023

PLEASE TELL ME I’M THE FIRST TO COME UP WITH THIS #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/p5gi4bv6gr — Drift of the Joy-Con (@DriftCons) October 20, 2023

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

