Now you can get ahead of the Amazon Prime Offers for October 2023 and get the Amazon Fire TV Stick at a minimum price for less than 30 euros. Only 25.99 euros compared to the usual 44.99 for an essential gadget in any home and that should not be missing in yours if you want to watch your series, movies and games easily and very comfortably.

A device that only needs HDMI to connect and WiFi to start working. Furthermore, taking advantage of these days prior to Amazon offers, you can buy it almost half price. The best opportunity to convert your television into a Smart TV in the simplest way and at the best price.

Characteristics

By connecting this device to any HDMI port on your TV you will be able to turn it into a Smart TV and you will have access to thousands of applications such as streaming platforms, games or music among other functions. Being as small as a USB, it will not take up unnecessary space and will be hidden without so much cable. Very easy to install and use due to its intuitive interface. In addition, with the buttons on the remote, you will have direct access to platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus+ or Amazon Music without having to search for them in the interface.

Beyond the applications it allows you to install, the Fire TV Stick has a connection with Alexa, so if you have an Amazon smart speaker at home, you can control your television just with your voice. And not only from the speaker you have but from the remote itself we can press the corresponding button to do it: all we have to do is use the smart control remote to invoke the virtual assistant and ask it for what we want: to play all the Netflix comedy series or that locates all the Tarantino movies that are on the streaming platforms that you have registered on your device. You can ask Alexa what you want without having to navigate through the menus or having to use the search engine.

Furthermore, another advantage is that the interface will allow us total control of everything we are seeing regardless of the platform we want. At a glance you can watch your favorite Prime Video series but also from Netflix or Disney+. And not only through apps but it has a “live” section where you can access television channels that you can watch from your device without having to switch to DTT.

And we will do it with excellent quality: it offers streaming video playback with Full HD quality and high quality sound due to its compatibility with Dolby Atmos.

Fire TV remote cover

If you want to protect the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite controller, you can buy a case for less than 15 euros that will allow us to add protection to the controller. An accessory specially designed for this controller and a silicone case that protects the controller from accidental falls but also makes it easier to grip. Especially recommended in homes where there are children and without causing an uncomfortable grip. It has a soft, ergonomic design that is pleasant to the touch.

The case has a price of 13.99 euros and we can choose between different colors. From the classic gray similar to the remote to other colors such as red, green, black, magenta or blue. Or a model for 14.99 that allows us to have a phosphorescent cover that will make you always find the remote between the sofa cushions.