Video game platforms are not only digital stores, but it is a perfect showcase to discover new games. This occurs especially in Steam where the last few days have landed many free games that you can add to your library. Among all of them we have to highlight My Hero Ultra Rumble, a new release from Bandai Namco based on the popular manganime My Hero Academia. This title is free to playso it has no additional cost and you can play online with other users.

You can add this title to the list of 44 free games you can download from Steam. Every week the Valve platform welcomes games from different genres. My Hero Ultra Rumble is a battle royale which faces up to 24 players and takes place in the universe of the series. Therefore, you can imagine that you will be able use the powers of the heroes that are available to select. Many players already know it and now it’s your turn. Downloading this game is as easy as enter your Steam page and hit the Play button, but remember that you will need Internet connection.

My Hero Ultra Rumble, a battle royale with 24 players

The mechanics are very simple. The player has to form a team of three characters whose gifts have better affinity. These are divided into a list by 5 different roles: Aggressor, Tank, Dynamic, Technician and Protector. You can make balanced teams, collect items and get stronger throughout the game. You’ll find familiar faces like All Might, Izuku Midoriya, Dabi, and many more. You can choose if you want to be a hero or a villain.

Fun is guaranteed in a action packed game that you can play for free on your computer. You only need a Steam account and download the game My Hero Ultra Rumble. Over time a large number of characters can be unlocked and customization options after gaining experience. And pay attention because there are also limited events to obtain rewards. This game joins a large number of the best battle royale games for PC that you can always play.

