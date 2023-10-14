The Humble Bundle store always gives us very good offers on different items, most of them video games, which they also offer in their popular charity packs. Something that we are already accustomed to taking advantage of, the last of these game packages being a collaboration with Bandai Namco, which has 7 titles and 2 exclusive discounts valued at $309 dollars, but for a minimum of $10 dollars.

Games that, like the previous Humble Bundle, are delivered through codes, which can then be redeemed in your Steam library. Bundle that also uses the mechanics of offering all the titles that comprise it for a minimum price of $10 dollars, which gives you all its benefits with amounts of up to $45 dollars. Money that will go in the form of a donation to finance the One Tree Planet foundation, which aims to help reforest areas of the planet that are in danger.

The games that are included in this Humble Bundle are:

-God Eater 3



-Code Vein



-Tekken 7

-Katamari Damacy REROLL



-Tales of Verseria: Definitive Edition



-.hack//G.U. Last Recode



-PAC-MAN MUSEUM+

In addition, you will also get the following discounts:

-25% discount for Tales of Arise

-50% discount for One Piece Odyssey

So if you don’t have them, you can now add them to your Steam library so you can play them whenever you want, just by going to this link and purchasing the Humble Bundle.

