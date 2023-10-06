loading…

Germany is ready to send a second Patriot missile system to Ukraine to counter a Russian invasion. Photo/REUTERS

GRANADA – Germany has promised supplies Patriot missile system second for Ukraine. The goal is to help protect the country from Russian missile attacks in the winter.

This was conveyed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to journalists on Thursday after holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of a summit of European leaders in Granada, Spain.

“This is a far-reaching step,” Scholz said, adding that the package would arrive in the winter months and would make a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s security.

Germany gave Ukraine its first Patriot system in April and the latest donation was promised following a devastating Russian attack early Thursday on a village in eastern Ukraine that killed more than 50 civilians.

The Spanish government promised six additional Hawk air defense systems.

“Patriot is the only system that can handle all types of Russian missiles,” Zelensky told reporters after meeting with Scholz, as reported by Bloomberg, Friday (6/10/2023).

The Ukrainian President emphasized that air defense is the focus of all his bilateral meetings in Granada.

Germany has been Ukraine’s most generous supporter in Europe, providing billions of euros in financial and humanitarian aid and sending a wide range of military equipment including armored infantry fighting vehicles, Leopard battle tanks and self-propelled howitzers.

(but)