Germany promises to expand the European Union to Russia. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – Minister of Foreign Affairs German Annalena Baerbock says Ukraine’s future lies in European Union (EU). He added that the bloc would soon include territories that had joined Russia in 2022 but were still claimed by Kiev.

“(The EU) will soon stretch from Lisbon to Lugansk,” Baerbock told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in the Ukrainian capital as quoted by RT, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Lugansk is the capital of the Lugansk People’s Republic – one of two former eastern regions of Ukraine that declared independence from Kiev in 2014 following the Western-backed Maidan coup in Kiev. Russia recognized its independence in February 2022, just days before the start of its military campaign in Ukraine.

In the fall of 2022, the Lugansk People’s Republic joined Russia, along with three other former Ukrainian regions following a series of referendums.

Kiev never acknowledged the results of the vote and called the referendum a sham. They still consider the four regions – as well as Crimea, which rejoined Russia in 2014 after a referendum – as part of Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is ready for peace talks with Kiev but only if the realities on the ground are acknowledged, including the four regions’ decision to become part of Russia.

Baerbock said that “every village… every meter” that Ukrainian forces captured from Russian troops moved Kiev closer to EU membership. He did not mention a specific timeframe related to Ukraine’s potential entry into the bloc.

Leaders of EU member states are supposed to discuss starting accession talks with Kiev at a meeting on Friday in Granada, Spain. The EU Commission is expected to provide recommendations on the issue in November, and a final decision will be taken in mid-December, German news outlet Stern reported.

Previously, Bloomberg reported that some member states had concerns about the bloc’s potential over-expansion by accepting Ukraine and channeling resources there. Politico also reported in September that the EU believes Ukraine is a “highly corrupt country,” adding that the prevalence of corruption could affect its membership prospects.

(ian)