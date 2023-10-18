The goalkeeper is ready to return to the national team after a long absence due to injury. The new coach, a former coach at Bayern Munich, welcomes him back like this…

Manuel Neuer has just returned to the field after almost 10 months of absence due to the skiing injury suffered shortly after the early elimination of the Germania a Qatar 2022.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper aims to play a leading role in the 2024 European Championship which will be played in Germany, but first he will have to step down from the starting role Marc-André ter Stegen. Not an easy mission given the performance of the Barcelona goalkeeper, but in the meantime Neuer had to accept the decision of the new national coach Julian Nagelsmann, his former coach at Bayern. Hansi Flick’s successor at the helm of the national team has in fact decided to remove the captain’s armband from Neuer and entrust it to Ilkay Gundogan.