Germany, exit poll: heavy defeat for Scholz in Hesse and Bavaria. The Afd flies

A heavy defeat in the elections in Hesse and Bavaria for the traffic light coalition (green socialists and liberals) led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The far right of the AfD is further strengthened.

According to the first exit polls, in Bavaria the CSU (Christian Social Union, the Bavarian right wing of the main opposition party in Germany) is clearly in first place – albeit with slight losses. In Hesse, the CDU (Christian Democratic Union) gained 8.5 percentage points compared to the previous state elections.

The AfD gained 4.8 percentage points in Bavaria and now has 15%. The FDP is expelled from the state parliament in Munich, in Wiesbaden Infratest dimap sees it at 5 percent.

