Moscow responded to the German Foreign Minister’s statement that he wanted to include Russian territory in the European Union. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Russia have to join European Union (EU) for the Minister of Foreign Affairs German Annalena Baerbock was able to fulfill the promise that the block would cover from Lisbon to Lugansk. This was the statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Earlier, speaking at an informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Kiev, Baerbock stressed that Ukraine’s future lies in the EU.

“In our community of freedom, and soon (the EU) will stretch from Lisbon to Lugansk,” he said.

Lisbon is the capital of Portugal, which together with Ireland and parts of Spain forms the western region of the European Union. Meanwhile, Lugansk is the main city of the Lugansk People’s Republic, which officially became part of Russia last year, along with the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

This step was taken after a referendum showed that people in the four regions strongly supported reunification with Moscow. Ukraine and its supporters in the West refused to recognize the results of the vote.

“Either we join the EU or he forgot about the requirement to change 360 ​​degrees,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram in response to Baerbock’s statement as quoted from RT, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman referred to a mistake the German Foreign Minister made in February when he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “make a 360 degree change” in his policy towards Ukraine, without realizing he was urging Russia to maintain the policy it had already taken.

Baerbock’s statement also received a response from members of the Russian Parliament’s International Affairs Committee.