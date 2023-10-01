loading…

A total of 24 Muslims from all over Germany officially graduated from imam training. Photo/Illustration

BERLIN – A total of 24 Muslim from all over German officially graduated from imam training at Islamkolleg Deutschland, the country’s new college in the northwestern city of Osnabruck on Saturday local time.

The training graduates, consisting of men and women, received their first certificate of completion after attending the course part-time for two years.

“This is a historic day,” said the chairman of the supervisory board of Islamkolleg, former German President Christian Wulff during a press conference as quoted by DW, Sunday (1/10/2023).

Wulff said, for the first time, priest candidates completed their practical training in Germany, in German and with academic support.

“This is unprecedented, but long overdue considering the millions of Muslims in our country,” Wulff said, adding that the college makes an important contribution to peace building and integration.

For your information, around 5.5 million Muslims live in Germany or around 6% of the population of the country of Bavaria.

Wulff said Islamkolleg is now a recognized training center and receives many requests, even from abroad.

Why Did Germany Create Its Own Imam Training?

Germany announced four years ago that it would set up a state-backed training center for Islamic leaders to help reduce the number of imams coming from abroad, mostly from Turkey.

Germany currently has between 2,000 and 2,500 Islamic religious leaders, who tend to come to Germany for four or five years, often paid by their home countries and knowing little about local culture and customs.

Many of the imams are also Turkish state officials with political agendas in Germany, the officials said.