loading…

The Heron TP combat drone was used by Israel to invade Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

BERLIN – Germany allowed Israel to use two Heron TP combat drones in a brutal attack on the Gaza Strip, according to Spiegel and Reuters reports citing defense sources.

Germany has leased five drones from Israeli weapons manufacturer IAI, and two of them are being used to train German drone pilots in Israel.

However, after the Hamas attacks, Berlin decided to repatriate the operators, while German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reportedly agreed to Israel’s request to keep and use the drones.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is “making unremitting efforts” to stop escalating violence in Gaza, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Saudi Crown Prince expressed strong support for the Palestinian cause and efforts to achieve a just peace.

“Riyadh condemns targeting civilians in any way and taking innocent lives, while emphasizing the need to comply with the principles of international humanitarian law, and the need to stop attacks in the Gaza Strip,” said a Saudi Arabian government statement, reported by the SPA news agency.

The United States (US) Department of State has urged American citizens to “reconsider travel” to Israel.

The US warned in a new travel advisory that, “Individuals should follow instructions from security and emergency response officials.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, “International humanitarian law must be respected and upheld and civilians must be protected at all times in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”