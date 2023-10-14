Germany, regional defeat for Scholz. The CDU triumphs in Hesse, the CSU holds sway in Bavaria, while the liberals go down

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s troubled coalition suffered heavy losses in yesterday’s elections in the states of Hesse and Bavaria, seen as a crucial test midway through his term, as the populist far right celebrates. All three coalition parties – Scholz’s centre-left SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP – lost ground in the southern state of Bavaria, the country’s largest, and in the western state of Hesse. In both states, conservative and right-wing populist parties used the election campaign to target the Scholz government over migration and energy policy. And it paid off.

The CSU Conservatives they won in both states, as expected, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) recorded consistent growth, once again raising alarm bells about its popularity. In Hesse, the CSU already in government was projected to obtain 34.5% of the votes. Afd is growing by two percentage points, reaching the expected 18%: if confirmed it would be the party’s best result in a state election in Western Germany and would put it in second place after the conservatives. All three parties in Scholz’s national coalition slipped by a couple of percentage points, with the SPD and the Greens around 15%, while the FDP is hovering at 4.9% and could miss the 5% threshold.

In Bavaria the CSU obtained the highest number of votes, who has led the government of this Lander almost continuously since 1946. Although with only 36.7%, according to the expected results, this is the party’s worst result since 1958. The Greens fell slightly to 15%, while the SPD fell to a catastrophic 8%. With the expected 2.8% FDP will not even enter the regional parliament. The far-right AfD will not enter the government in either Lander and no other party will call on them to form a coalition, but these findings will have a broader impact nationwide. The elections were “a signal to the three parties of the traffic light coalition that a different pace is needed when it comes to solving citizens’ problems in this country,” SPD co-chairman Lars Klingbeil told broadcaster Ard.

However, there was reason to celebrate for the AfD: Co-leader Alice Weidel declared that the party was “on the right path”, describing the vote as a “lesson for the national governing coalition and a vote for change “.

