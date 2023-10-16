Suara.com – The Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, admitted that his party had communicated with Gibran Rakabuming Raka following the Constitutional Court (MK) decision regarding the lawsuit regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“There is communication,” said Muzani when met by Suara.com after the Gerindra advisory board meeting on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Monday (16/10/2023) evening.

But Muzani did not explain what was discussed in the communication between Gerindra and Gibran.

“The communication problem is not mine,” said Muzani.

Also read: Due to Zulhas accompanying Jokowi to China, Prabowo postpones the meeting of the Chairman of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition Party

It is known that Gibran is predicted to become Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate. Especially after the Constitutional Court’s decision made way for President Jokowi’s son.

Previously, the Gerindra Party emphasized that there was a good opportunity for Gibran to become Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate, following the Constitutional Court (MK) partially granting the request of a student from Surakarta, Almas Tsaibbirru Re A.

The Daily Chair of the Gerindra Party DPP, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, said that the opportunity to become vice presidential candidate is not only open to Gibran, but also to figures who have experience as regional heads.

“Of course, the Constitutional Court’s decision not only opens up opportunities for Mas Gibran, but for regional heads who are currently serving or former regional heads who are directly elected by the regional elections, as with the presidential election, the opportunity is also opened to become president and vice president,” said Dasco in Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Monday (16/10).

Meanwhile, regarding the Constitutional Court’s decision to grant some of the requests regarding the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Dasco emphasized that in principle the Gerindra Party respects the Constitutional Court’s decision that has been read out.

Also read: Lamhot Sinaga Welcome if Gibran wants to join as a member of Golkar

“Namely, in lawsuit Number 90, which was partially granted, the Constitutional Court decided that even though there was an age limit of 40 years, it then allowed officials or regional heads or state administrators who were elected through direct elections, including regional elections, to become presidential and vice presidential candidates,” said Dasco .

“So, therefore, we respect the Constitutional Court’s decision and of course what the Constitutional Court decides is final and binding and of course immediately implemented,” he continued.

Declaration Waiting for Ketum KIM Collect

Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto will wait for the Forward Indonesia Coalition party to gather completely before finally declaring a vice presidential candidate.

Previously, Prabowo even postponed the general chairman’s meeting in the coalition because PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan was on duty in China accompanying President Joko Widodo’s visit.

Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, emphasized that regarding the timing of the cawapres declaration, he was waiting for the parties in the Forward Indonesia Coalition to gather first. This assertion answered the discourse which stated that Prabowo would declare his vice presidential candidate on Tuesday (17/10) to coincide with Prabowo’s 72nd birthday.

“(Announcement of cawapres) after the coalition parties gather,” said Muzani.

Muzani has not yet confirmed when the full party meeting in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition will be held again.

“Yes, we are matching all the time of the general chairmen, some of whom are still abroad,” he said.

Later, Prabowo will again gather the general chairs of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition to further receive input from each of them. Muzani confirmed that the meeting would be held when the eight party leaders in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition were already in Jakarta

“Yes. The general chairs of political parties, God willing, when everyone is in Jakarta, maybe they will hold a meeting soon,” said Muzani.