The presenter of “Splendida cornice” on Rai 3 and “Un giorno da pecora” on Radio 1 talks about her sporting passions: “I’m obsessed with basketball, I would like a team to train with”

Queen of criticism. Geppi Cucciari receives compliments everywhere. His “Splendida cornice”, broadcast on Thursdays on Rai 3, is full of acclaim and excellent ratings. For a simple reason: it’s fun. She, a Sardinian from Macomer, who has just passed the 50 mark, smiles and, like the coaches, mentions the group: “Because this is a team effort. The credit is not mine, but of those who work with me. A miracle of group. It’s a program written with Luca Bottura. I’m happy with the critics but also with the ratings, the private messages I receive, the good things they write on social media.”