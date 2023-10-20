The veteran actor regrets having played Batman, and not because of the suit (that too), but because of the quality of that film released in 1997.

This is not the first time we have talked about Batman by George Clooney… nor will it be the last. Yes, the Hollywood heartthrob dressed as Bat-Man once (or twice, technically), and it’s certainly an image that’s hard to erase from our heads.

We all remember the original Batman movie saga, which relied on a more comical tone regarding Christopher Nolan’s trilogy or Matt Reeves’ recent film.

It was Tim Burton who gave life to the first live-action Batman in film format, with Michael Keaton as Bat Man. Both Batman and Batman Returns were films respectful of the DC character.

In the mid-90s, the saga plummeted with Batman Forever, the third installment that focused on the pretty face of those years, Val Kilmer. It wasn’t that bad, but it can’t compare to the first two.

And we reached the peak of that saga… or, rather, hell. After directing Batman Forever, Joel Schumacher dared to a fourth film that is part of the worst of the character.

George Clooney keeps Batman and Robin ”a secret”

Millions of people may have seen the Batman of George Clooney, but that doesn’t matter to the actor. He has already said numerous times that he regrets having filmed that film (quite the opposite of Uma Thurman), remembered as an offense for a character of Batman’s stature.

Although it is entertaining and has curious things (like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Mr. Freeze), Batman and Robin was one of the worst films of the decade… and we fell short.

Not to mention the design of the suit that Clooney wore, a true meme generator that, to this day, continues to bear fruit. we will never understand the nipple issue.

George Clooney regrets having participated in Batman and Robin so much that He doesn’t allow his wife and children to watch the movie.. Yes, in these 26 years they have never seen her (very lucky, really).

”There are certain movies where I just say, ‘I want my wife to respect me,” says the actor from Dusk Till Dawn and the Ocean’s franchise.

”It’s bad when your four-year-old says, ‘This sucks.’ “That could be painful.” Come on, the actor would feel embarrassed if his son said that, something totally logical… but which George prefers to avoid.

Batman and Robin is the fourth installment of the original saga, which has no relation to Batman Begins, which would be the character’s fifth live-action film. You can see it in HBO Max.

Have you seen Batman and Robin? Do you think it’s better than it looks? To tell the truth, it is a film with few defenders, and one that George Clooney regrets in every interview he gives. In fact, it was so bad (although it raised 238 million dollars) that there never was a Batman 5.