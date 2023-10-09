Today the trailer official of George A. Romero’s Resident Evil – A Documentarydocumentary directed by Brandon Salisbury due out in 2024 in which we will try to shed light on the reasons why the film never saw the light.

At the end of the 90s in fact George Romeroconsidered the master of zombie movies and more generally one of the most famous directors of the entire horror genre, was supposed to shoot the film adaptation of the first chapter of the famous videogame saga Resident Evil. However, something went wrong: Romero wrote the screenplay (still available for anyone who wants to read it), but it was not approved by Capcom. These are his words at the time of the incident:

I don’t think they wanted to keep the spirit of the video game, but they wanted to make it more like a war film; something heavier than I had imagined. That’s why I think he didn’t like my script.

A real shame, given that reading the screenplay one realizes that the film would have been much more faithful to its video game counterpart than the adaptation filmed by Paul W. S. Anderson in 2002, starring Jovovich mile.

The documentary will be made up of archive footage, exclusive interviews with the protagonists of the story, clips from the first video game, and extracts from Romero’s films, with which we try to show what that film that never saw the light could have been.

We remind readers that we reviewed here Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways.