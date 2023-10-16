Genshin Impact has one of the player communities largest in recent years. The HoYoverse game usually shares some codes periodically with which we can obtain exclusively and for a limited time some incredible bonuses that will add a lot of content to our current progress in the game.

Such is the case of the codes that we are going to share with you in today’s note. We also invite you to take a look at all the Genshin Impact codes that we can currently redeem, and those that are theoretically no longer available. Whether you reside in Spain as in Latin America and anywhere in the world, take advantage of these codes:

AAQNVELTVSXV: 20,000 Moras and 5 refinement minerals. TTQNCFMADSWH: 30 free Protogems.

Both codes were discovered on the day October 13 and 16 respectively. The validity period of these codes is not confirmed, but they will be redeemable for a limited time. So the ideal would be for you to take advantage of the opportunity and obtain your well-deserved rewards.

To redeem all these codes first Make sure you have reached adventure level 10.

Go here to register your codes from your account with the official Genshin Impact website.