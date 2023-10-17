Genshin Impact is in the spotlight thanks to a new playable character that could give a lot to talk about. Pantalone is one of the Eleven Heralds of the Fatui. Which in the Genshin Impact universe created by HoYoverse is something very important.

The latest leaks and player comments They would open the door to him becoming a playable character, But before anticipating it, you have to know all the details we know regarding these leaks and everything they may have in store for us in the future of the game.

The Fatui are the main enemies of Genshin Impact, so see one of its most important members as a playable character It is at least notable. Best of all, it seems that there are plans to add all the Heralds as future playable characters, with Pantalone being the one to lead the way.

Who is Pantalone in the Genshin Impact universe?

Pantalone (Regrator) makes his first appearance during Preview of the game interlude, in the Teyvat Chapter: “Masks of a Winter Night.” This served as a reason for introducing the character himself. He is in charge of being the administrator of Snezhnaya’s economy. Before the latest version of Sumeru, this character would have to be playable in theory.

We don’t have a release date yet, but it’s likely that may arrive as part of the game’s 4.2 update. What do you think?

