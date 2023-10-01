Los Genshin Impact codes will help you get Protogems and other free materials with just a few requirements.

The popular HoYoverse game already has its own anime and impressive fanarts to accompany it, showing the support of the community. Despite that, there are questions about the fate of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch, and a very cheap parody game even emerged.

Despite this, the active community is always looking for new promotional codes, and October 2023 has not disappointed us in that regard.

Free Protogems codes for October 2023 (Limited time)

You can take advantage of the new codes Genshin Impact if you want free Protogems and other free resources including surprises that may arrive throughout October 2023. The developers at HoYoverse want to make sure to reward the community, as long as fans keep an eye out for the codes.

Now that version 4.1 has finally debuted, we have several codes that will accompany us throughout the month. At the moment we have twice as many codes as there were last month:

AS97CE45EUER: 20,000 Mora, 2 Adventurer’s Experience, and 2 Fine Refinement Ore 6T8NWE3HD7PD: 60 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience 2S84JS839T8R: 60 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience

Previous codes:

2S84JS839T8R: 60 Protogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience Individual code for HoYoFEST 2023: 20,000 Moras Individual code for the Discord Nitro promo: 60 Protogems, 10 Hero’s Ingenuity, 100,000 Moras, 5 Adventurer’s Sandwich and 5 Sophistication Pack 3BRLL59ZCZKD WA8 45MQHUHKH ZT8MLL8GCYKM GENSHINGIFT – 50 protogeme and 3 free hero ingenu of the adventurer

Permanent Genshin Impact Promo Codes

In addition to the free Protogemas codes in Genshin Impact For the month of October 2023, there are some permanent codes that do not change or disappear with each new month.

These can be used especially by new players or those who have not used them before. Not only will they offer you rewards, but it is a great way to learn about the system of Genshin Impact codes receiving some rewards.

These are the permanent codes available in October 2023:

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Protogems and 3 free Hero Wits (Single-use code). SBNBUK67M37Z: 30 Protogems and 5 free Adventurer XP items (Single-use code for new players).

Unfortunately the previous codes “LAQZMTPKNTYH” and “GA9FPD42SJ4V” were removed after the arrival of version 3.7, but you can still get tons of Protogems and other free materials with the Genshin Impact codes current. We’ll be sure to update this page as new codes and more are announced.