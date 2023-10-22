The use of the artificial intelligence (AI) It can be very beneficial in certain circumstances, but in others it can spark great controversy. Video game studios are experimenting with the technology and apparently HoYoverse has just used it in Genshin Impact and the result was so disturbing that the community criticized the company.

HoYoverse often holds web events to commemorate certain events and give away protogems to players. The most recent, Glad Tidings from Afaris now available and allows you to listen to some new Fontaine songs and send them to certain characters in the series’ universe.

Did Genshin Impact’s new web event use artificial intelligence?

The striking thing about this event is that for the first time GIFs or animated images of characters like Klee, Diona o Tighnari. The idea was great… until fans noticed that some of the animations were disturbing and believe they were made with artificial intelligence.

The above after seeing that Tighnari’s animation presents certain irregularities in the fingers and hands (which is most difficult for artificial intelligence to replicate).

This is what Tighnari looks like in the new Genshin Impact web event

The animations of Diona and Yun Jin were the most affected, as their mouth does not look natural, but rather seems to conflict with the rest of the face. The expressions also leave something to be desired, since when Yun Jin winks one eye, the other also does so even though he already has it closed, in addition to the fact that when he lowers his eyebrows the shadow of his fringe comes along with them. The latter is more noticeable in Diona, since her bangs move as if they were blinds.

The errors in the animation of Diona and Yun Jin in the new Gensin Impact event did not go unnoticed

So far HoYoverse has not commented on the possible use of artificial intelligence for the event, but fans seem to have reached that conclusion, since they have a hard time believing that a developer has made such mistakes in the animated images.

What do you think of the Genshin Impact animations apparently made with artificial intelligence? Tell us in the comments.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile phones and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

