The rumors and speculation came to an end as the new actor who will be responsible for voicing Mario in the Nintendo franchise video games has already been revealed after the retirement of Charles Martinet, who marked an era for the company’s iconic character. Japanese and the gaming industry.

Video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history

Mario has a new voice; Kevin Afghani is the new guardian of the iconic character

A few moments ago, Nintendo made it official that actor Kevin Afghani is the new voice of Mario and his debut will be in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a title that will be released on October 20 on Switch. The above means that all the sounds that Mario makes will have been the work of Afghani, thus beginning his era as the voice of the character in video games since it is known that in cinema or other media the role can be in the hands of other actors, as happened. in the film with Chris Pratt.

Once Nintendo announced Kevin Afghani as the new voice of Mario, the actor reaffirmed the news on his Twitter account | x where he revealed that he also took over the voice of Luigi: “incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me to the Flower Kingdom!”

Kevin Afghani, the new voice of Mario

Who is Kevin Afghani, the new voice of Mario?

According to the information that appears on IMDb, Kevin Afghani has a recent history in the world of anime, animation and video games. We begin with his role as the voice actor of Raditz in Dragon Ball R&R. Then, there is his role as Arnold, in the English dub, in the hit video game Genshin Impact. Additionally, he provided the voice of Spike in Anime Penguin: Red Snow and played several roles, including Cuphead, in the gaming-themed animated shorts Mashed.

Along with these interpretations, Kevin Afghani will now be able to include that he is the official actor who voices Mario in the world of video games.

Kevin Afghani played Arnold in Genshin Impact and now Mario

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Everything changes with Super Mario Bros. The Movie!

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News