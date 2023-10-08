Harsh outburst from the Genoa president: “Let’s see how many days they give to the Milan goalkeeper. Who knows why we are always in this situation”

“I am here to invoke respect for the 35,000 who were present at the stadium. Football is being ruined.” Thus the president of Genoa, Alberto Zangrillo, commented on the episodes that occurred at the end of the match against Milan. The Rossoneri won 1-0 with a goal from Pulisic, contested by the Rossoblù: “When he’s not there it is the reasonable certainty that we always succumb. It’s been like this for a long time now. They explained to me that when there is no certainty, the referee’s first decision is supreme, so I bow. But who knows why we are always in this situation.”

murderous exit

—

Zangrillo also commented on the exit that led to the expulsion of Mike Maignan: “As a doctor I define her as a murderer, but it doesn’t matter. That’s fine. The world of football is increasingly unequal: the same ones always dominate. Let’s see how many days do they give to Maignan”. And again: “When it’s David against Goliath, in this world Goliath always wins… Stop being hypocritical, we all know that. What we saw tonight is clear.”