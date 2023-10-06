Approximately 1,200 individuals have already signed up for the investment proposed by the rossoblù club: Tuesday last day to join

Five million euros. It was the objective declared by Genoa and it was achieved today evening: the investment (with an annual return of nine percent) proposed by the rossoblù club with the help of Tifosy, to finance the construction of the new sports center at the Erzelli , destined to become the new home of the youth and women’s sector, has been successful and has already been signed by 1200 investors, but you have until next Tuesday to join. It will be built in an ancient Cistercian monastery, the Badia di Sant’Andrea, and will allow considerable savings for the company, which every year incurs very high costs for renting fields around Liguria and for overnight stays for young people arriving from outside Genoa.