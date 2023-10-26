The words of Alberto Gilardino in the press conference before the match against Salernitana

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of Genoa-Salernitana, Alberto Gilardino spoke about Mateo Retegui’s physical condition: “Mateo is well, he trained and will be in the match like Strootman. Only Jagiello and Junior Messias will be out”. Then, again on Retegui: “I haven’t asked him anything more. I see him on the pitch, he’s fine and has trained for the last three days. Let’s move on. The important thing is that he’s well and that the team has had excellent training sessions.”

On his own team, however, Alberto Gilardino explains: “I am happy with the progress made, for the response that the boys gave from a technical point of view. Those who remained last season have continued the team philosophy. In tomorrow’s match we expect a team that has changed the technical leadership only slightly, and when you change you have difficulties. It’s a team with experienced players like Candreva and Fazio and attackers who attack depth. For our part, we must and we need it right from the start create the conditions in the match to go and take the match with respect for the opponents”.