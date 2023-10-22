The words of the rossoblù coach after the defeat

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino analyzed the defeat on Atalanta’s pitch on Dazn: “My team interpreted the match in the right way. We were in the match for a long time against a strong team. We suffered when we had to grit our teeth but after the goal we conceded we had a great reaction and we could have even equalized it with a bit of clarity. With this type of attitude my team can do well in the league. Against Atalanta the plan The match was variable and we tried to create the conditions to hurt the opponent. The boys worked well in the defensive phase and it is fundamental for the championship we have to play.”