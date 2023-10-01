The rossoblù team leaves the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine with a draw. The coach is happy with his performance, but does not hide his regret for the missed victory

Victory vanished only in the final minutes for the Genoa. Alberto’s team Gilardinoin fact, was resumed in the recovery fromUdinese: Alan’s own goal Matt sanctioned the 2-2 at the Blueenergy Stadium. The rossoblù return home with a point but with another good performance after the one against Roma. “I have to congratulate my boys. It was a race with a very high difficulty level. We were facing a team in difficulty, but physical and with legs. We fought for every ball and held the pitch well. The only regret is that of not having closed the game. The goal scored in the final was a a little naive“, began Alberto Gilardino to the microphones of Dazn.

“Important test in awareness and trust”

“Albert Gudmunsson and the team have had a great raceboth in awareness and in confidence”, continued the rossoblù coach. The Icelandic, decisive with a brace, is in his third consecutive network. The Biella native liked the rossoblù’s performance: “We showed we were there after playing only two days ago. From a physical point of view we weren’t 100%, but we showed that we are in the game – continued Alberto Gilardino – The team is doing well and wants to play matches, both at home and away, and get results“.