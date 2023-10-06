The words of the rossoblù coach on the eve of the match at Marassi

Genoa will face Milan tomorrow and the rossoblù coach Alberto Gilardino has asked his team for a great performance to stop the rossoneri: “We are facing a strong team both in terms of starting individuals and in those who will take over. All players with important characteristics both in terms of technical qualities and physicality. Pioli has built something extraordinary with great courage. For tomorrow I will ask the boys for great participation both from those who will play at the start and from those who take over. The important thing will be to be compact.” The presence of striker Retegui is not yet certain: “He complains of pain in his knee, we are waiting to evaluate it in these 24 hours whether there is a possibility of recovery or not – underlined Gilardino -. We must evaluate whether it is possibly worth risking it also considering the continuation of the championship. We need to be clear-headed in evaluating these situations. Sabelli and Ekuban are ok instead.”