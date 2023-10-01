Udine’s match ends in a draw, decided by an own goal from Matturro in added time. In the first half two goals from the Icelandic and one from Lorenzo Lucca

Francesco Velluzzi

1 October – MILAN

The baptism of the Bluenergy Stadium, the new name of Friuli, ends with a fourth draw for the home team, Udinese, who grabs the 2-2 in full injury time thanks to a headed own goal by new substitute Matturro. Riccardo Sottil was saved in the photo finish in a match in which Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa confirmed all the good things they showed on Thursday by outclassing Roma. For Genoa, supported by an extraordinary Gudmundsson (a brace and third goal disallowed), it’s a bit of a joke because they supported the match well by taking the lead, then conceding the equaliser, but always taking it back with the Icelandic number 11. In the second half, Udinese clumsily and uselessly went in search of an equalizer, but found the shots of Lazar Samardzic, still inexplicably starting on the bench, and it was from one of his corner kicks that the sensational equalizer was born on an own goal. On Friday there is the away game in Empoli which will be decisive for the path of the team and the coach.

the match

—

Before the match, Udinese wanted to remember the Vajont massacre where almost two thousand people died. October 9th marks his 60th birthday. A delegation was received on the sidelines and before the match there was a minute of reflection. Then the starting whistle. Sottil presents a surprise, which is a confirmation of what was seen in Naples: Samardzic, the jewel of the team, on the bench. But Tucu Pereyra returns to the starting lineup. It’s not over: Success joins Lucca in attack to play like with Beto. In defense there is still the young Kristensen on the left and not Kabasele, who is recovered. Alberto Gilardino relaunches the quality of Malinovskyi (already a starter with Lazio and Turin) from the start and puts himself to the test: 3-5-2 as in the overwhelming match against Roma. In defense there is Vasquez. For Haps, however, it is his first as a starter. We start and Udinese seems like a doll: Walace loses a bloody ball, Silvestri misses a central clearance, then misses another, delivers the ball to Frendrup who serves Gudmundsson who doesn’t forgive. Genoa ahead. Udinese attempted a reaction which gave them an equalizer in the 23rd minute. Kamara did well to put a good ball in the middle, Haps’ rebound ends up at the feet of Lucca who unloads a great shot with power and breaks the deadlock in the championship. The rossoblù protested a push, judged to be light: a good goal. However, after 4′ the usual Gudmundsson doubled the lead and did everything well and once again mocked the Friulian defenders, saved by Haps’ offside (seen by the VAR). But the Icelandic is unleashed and scores a brace anyway in the 41st minute. Vasquez makes a great recovery on Ebosele, delivers the ball to Malinovskyi (who had kicked a free kick from 25 meters just wide), a beautiful throw that Retegui latches onto perfectly serving the number 11 who jokes Kristensen and beats Silvestri with a shot that may have been deflected but which doesn’t seem irresistible. Udinese in the changing rooms under the whistles of the Bluenergy Stadium.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

second half

—

We start again with just one change, in Udinese: Zemura for Kamara as fifth on the left. Udinese raises their center of gravity and throws themselves forward because they can’t lose it. Success falls twice in the area, but the one who doesn’t fall is Mariani. So in the 13th minute Sottil changes again: Samardzic and Thauvin come on for Pereyra and Success, both insufficient. Genoa defends with order. Only De Winter risks big but no one takes advantage of it. After 19′ the unrecognizable Walace is also out and Payero is in who has more dynamism and tries to verticalize. Gila responds by inserting Kutlu for Malinovskyi. More sacrifice is needed. But the only opportunity belongs to Genoa in the 30th minute on a Haps drive that burns Ebosele and serves Gudmundsson, this time Silvestri blocks and de Winter kicks out. Gila also makes his calculations, but raises with the usual offensive change: Messias for Haps and Puscas also in for Retegui, injured and in reserve. These are the last moves, Sottil also draws Ferreira from the deck, Gila contains with Matturro for the exhausted and sensational Gudmundsson. Udinese goes into the final assault. With 5 minutes of added time. And in the 46th minute, on yet another Samardzic corner, it was the Uruguayan Matturro who headed the ball into the net and gave the Friulians an equaliser. The final whistle seals a draw which is a real joke for Genoa, but first there is also time for Lovric’s expulsion.

October 1, 2023 (modified October 1, 2023 | 5:23 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED