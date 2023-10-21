From the debut on 9 September 1973 to the great celebration at the Olimpico: 50 years of the Giallorossi

B mistakes of the weather, cold buffet from the calendar, but we cling to this, knowing that they are false nails, marzipan wafers to be swallowed with a moment of emotion, especially if, in the case in question, you have a yellow-red heart and thong. Days ago the unlikely and almost outrageous seventy years of the Divine, celebrated or almost certainly not (knowing the type) in the remote Porto Alegre, tomorrow at the Olimpico the fifty years as a Romanist certainly celebrated, indeed, of Brunetto di Nettuno, also known as from half the world MaraZico after his exploits in the ’82 world championship. Even before that there had been the cruel death of Aldo Maldera, a great man, Roma fan and Roman by adoption, the autobiography of Sebino Nela, pure dynamite, known as the Hulk for the exuberance that swelled his muscles and tore the clothes, the triumphs everywhere of Carletto Ancelotti, the no longer Child now coach. Even before that, the Captain, the Baron and the President had left. The first, in the most infinite melancholy. It was that Rome of the 80s, the one that tried every time to sulk the faces of Boniperti and Platini and sometimes succeeded. The Rome of the celestial zone that induced the inveterate Riverian Carmelo Bene to confess himself as a Giallorossi devotee for the entire time that grace lasted, three years at least.