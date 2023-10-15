Salvador Dalí is a name known worldwide as an icon of creativity. This character left an indelible mark on the history of 20th century art. His work, which spanned painting, sculpture, film and more, is characterized by his extravagant style.

Dalí’s fame is based on his immense contribution to the surrealist movement. His paintings, such as The Persistence of Memory, are recognized around the world for their dreamlike style and extravagant images.

However, within his genius and figure, there was something else that perhaps was not seen well by some, but by others it was a simple gesture of generosity. An anecdote circulating about him reveals an unusual aspect of his personality.

It is said that after enjoying lavish dinners with friends at expensive restaurants, Dalí found a unique way to avoid paying bills. Without a doubt, something that many think is a lie, but according to Mises Hispano, this is a true story.

This is what Dalí did to avoid paying restaurant bills

“After going out partying with his friends and consuming the most expensive things the restaurants could offer, it was time to pay, he asked for the bill, took out one of his checks, wrote down the amount, and signed it.

But Before handing over the check, he quickly turned it over, drew a drawing on the back, and autographed it.. Dalí knew that the owner of the establishment would not collect the bill, but would save it, put it in a frame, and display it in the best place in the restaurant.”

Mises Hispano believes that this anecdote is true, since it is in line with the personality of Salvador Dalí. It is said that he was an eccentric man and lover of money, and he did not mind spending it on his whims.

He also had little control over his work, which led to many forgeries of his paintings being made. With this gesture, Dalí demonstrated his ability to create impact and break the molds in all areas of his life.