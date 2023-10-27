27 years have passed since the first Pokémon installments were released in Japan and the first string of 151 creatures that we met have become an icon. To register them all, Professor Oak gave us the Pokédexa curious device that served as an encyclopedia.

Evidently, Creatures Inc. did not waste the opportunity to do the same in real life with the launch of a book for Pokémon Red and Green with a multitude of information about Pokémon. DidYouKnowGaming recovered this version that never left Japan and translated it for the rest of the world with very curious data.

One of the most striking is the one related to Gengar, Pokémon 125 and one of the creepiest of all. He first generation ghost/poison type It has the following entry in the text that makes its nature clear:

“It is believed that Gengar is the evolution of Haunter due to the movements they learn and their physical attributes, but the hypothesis has not yet been proven. It is said that they emerge from the darkness to kill people who get lost in the mountains. There are shrines in honor of Gengar on several mountains.”





Even the image you see just above clears up any doubt about the data and is printed in the book. That’s right, Gengar does not waste the opportunity to kill the most unwary who enter his territory, so it is more than advisable to have a clear route through the mountain.

Tanto Satoshi Tajiri, creator original, como Ken Sugimori, Pokémon designerparticipated in this book that has the first drawings that the latter made to illustrate the particular beings.

In VidaExtra | Every game in the main Pokémon series ranked from worst to best

In VidaExtra | All Pokémon video games: from the main saga to spin-offs and applications